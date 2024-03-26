Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of OSG opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Overseas Shipholding Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74. The company has a market cap of $450.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.33.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $302,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,352,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,231,947.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $890,000. Insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 568.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Overseas Shipholding Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum, and renewable transportation fuels in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

