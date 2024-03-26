Orchid Island Capital, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.1% per year over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 369.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 720.0%.

Orchid Island Capital Price Performance

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.10. Orchid Island Capital has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $11.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Orchid Island Capital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orchid Island Capital

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,183,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406,623 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1,436.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,606 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 657,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 423,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,541,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after buying an additional 380,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,502,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,578,000 after buying an additional 361,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Featured Stories

