Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.85 Per Share

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77.

Premium Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Premium Brands stock opened at C$88.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$84.66 and a 1 year high of C$113.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$91.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$92.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins cut their price objective on Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$111.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Premium Brands from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$111.50.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

