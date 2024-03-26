Reinhart Partners LLC. Acquires 38,270 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,270 shares during the quarter. Ryman Hospitality Properties makes up about 2.1% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned 0.73% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $48,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 22.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,566 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $700,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,377,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 68,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $115.09 on Tuesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $122.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.34 and its 200 day moving average is $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is presently 84.94%.

In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,938,470.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on RHP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

