Reinhart Partners LLC. Purchases 207,652 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,251,009 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 207,652 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian accounts for about 2.3% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 1.76% of First Hawaiian worth $51,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 530.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in First Hawaiian by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FHB shares. Barclays began coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $22.33.

FHB stock opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average is $20.24. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $23.22.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). First Hawaiian had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $210.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

