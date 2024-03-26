White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Bought by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group accounts for approximately 2.5% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 1.48% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $56,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,512,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $228,701,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $1,779.96 on Tuesday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1,319.05 and a 1-year high of $1,849.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,701.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1,569.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

White Mountains Insurance Group Announces Dividend

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $27.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 23.50%.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WTM

About White Mountains Insurance Group

(Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.