Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Holdings Lifted by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 716,105 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,899 shares during the period. Wintrust Financial comprises approximately 2.9% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 1.17% of Wintrust Financial worth $66,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial

In other news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,599,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,599,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on WTFC. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of WTFC opened at $100.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.78. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $58.12 and a 1-year high of $101.00.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.89 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 13.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.79%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

