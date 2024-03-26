SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Position Increased by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $466,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $128.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $129.82.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.