Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Purchased by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 716,105 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,899 shares during the period. Wintrust Financial accounts for 2.9% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $66,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 12.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wintrust Financial

In related news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $57,553.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares in the company, valued at $333,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,599,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $100.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.20. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $58.12 and a one year high of $101.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.55). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

