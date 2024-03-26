iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,861,000 after purchasing an additional 29,559 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Custos Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AGG stock opened at $97.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.34. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $100.98.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

