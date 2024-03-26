Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.45

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 2.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31.

Essex Property Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 30 years. Essex Property Trust has a payout ratio of 170.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Essex Property Trust to earn $15.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $9.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.9%.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ESS opened at $239.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $198.29 and a 1 year high of $252.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 14.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. Barclays increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $227.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.63.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

