Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 397,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,442 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $19,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,730,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,461,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882,952 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 37,268,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,529,000 after buying an additional 829,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,705,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,327,000 after buying an additional 4,774,697 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,191,000 after buying an additional 2,650,105 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,673,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,787 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.80 and its 200 day moving average is $48.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0851 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

