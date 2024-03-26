Simon Quick Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $220.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $180.54 and a 52-week high of $254.00.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.43%.

STE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

