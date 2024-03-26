Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 1,555 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $257.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $196.14 and a one year high of $261.07. The company has a market cap of $363.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.50.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

