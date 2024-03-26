JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.3% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $14,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Rollins Financial lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.24. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

