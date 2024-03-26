Allied Gaming & Entertainment (AGAE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 27th.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Price Performance

AGAE stock opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99. Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.

Insider Activity at Allied Gaming & Entertainment

In other Allied Gaming & Entertainment news, major shareholder Roy Choi bought 159,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $201,177.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,741,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,013,922.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 28,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $28,298.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,306,374 shares in the company, valued at $8,140,246.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Roy Choi purchased 159,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $201,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,741,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,013,922.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 209,841 shares of company stock valued at $253,545. 39.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allied Gaming & Entertainment

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGAE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the second quarter worth $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 17,241 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $74,000. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc provides entertainment and gaming products worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

