LM Funding America (LMFA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.20) per share for the quarter.

LM Funding America Price Performance

Shares of LM Funding America stock opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84. LM Funding America has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Get LM Funding America alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LM Funding America stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Free Report) by 995.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,392 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.17% of LM Funding America worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LM Funding America in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMFA

LM Funding America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency mining and technology-based specialty finance company. It engages in Bitcoin mining operations. The company also provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LM Funding America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LM Funding America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.