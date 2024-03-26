Sintx Technologies (SINT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th.

Sintx Technologies Price Performance

SINT opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42. Sintx Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47.

Get Sintx Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sintx Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SINT. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sintx Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sintx Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Sintx Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sintx Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Sintx Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sintx Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sintx Technologies

About Sintx Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced materials company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials and polyetherketoneketone.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sintx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.