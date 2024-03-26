Reinhart Partners LLC. Has $80.60 Million Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,803 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the period. First Citizens BancShares makes up approximately 3.5% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned 0.39% of First Citizens BancShares worth $80,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,855,000 after buying an additional 568,929 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after acquiring an additional 196,851 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at $158,509,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter valued at $15,016,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after acquiring an additional 140,626 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,667.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $817,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,355,835. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $612,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 121,694 shares in the company, valued at $160,027,610. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 622 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $817,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 97,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,355,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,220 over the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,617.99 on Tuesday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $824.23 and a 12 month high of $1,625.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,515.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1,438.19.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $48.49 by ($1.91). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 51.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 177.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.84%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

