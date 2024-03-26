Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Lucid Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 901.79% and a negative net margin of 4,153.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS.

NASDAQ:LUCD opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34. The company has a market cap of $47.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.73. Lucid Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $1.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUCD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lucid Diagnostics by 18.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lucid Diagnostics by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 312,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 63,687 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $122,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lucid Diagnostics by 24.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $209,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC). It offers EsoCheck, a cell collection device to prevent EAC deaths; and EsoGuard, an Esophageal DNA Test.

