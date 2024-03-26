Tributary Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Dorman Products worth $17,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,064 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 6.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ DORM opened at $93.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $96.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $494.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.86 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

