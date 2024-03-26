Tributary Capital Management LLC Buys 30,840 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,840 shares during the quarter. Diodes accounts for approximately 1.5% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $18,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Diodes by 10.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 586,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,257,000 after acquiring an additional 57,817 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Diodes by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 12,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Diodes by 30.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 22.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 142,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Diodes by 14.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 912,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,955,000 after buying an additional 112,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $102,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,192,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $102,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,192,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $228,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,234.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,900 shares of company stock worth $1,774,570 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Price Performance

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $67.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.02. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.37.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.76 million. Diodes had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Diodes from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

