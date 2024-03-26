Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $19.53 Million Stock Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,116 shares during the period. Stewart Information Services comprises 1.6% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 1.21% of Stewart Information Services worth $19,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 74.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the second quarter worth $115,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 60.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Stewart Information Services Trading Down 1.5 %

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $61.48 on Tuesday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 55.39 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.92.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $582.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.46 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $757,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,076.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

Further Reading

