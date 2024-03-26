Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $19.14 Million Holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,150 shares during the quarter. Monarch Casino & Resort accounts for about 1.6% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.45% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $19,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 214.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 190.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $72.46 on Tuesday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.25 and a twelve month high of $77.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.65.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $128.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.33 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 16.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.