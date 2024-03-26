Tributary Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 206,638 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,844 shares during the quarter. Patrick Industries comprises about 1.7% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $20,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PATK. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 908.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 384,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,941,000 after purchasing an additional 346,513 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,972,000 after buying an additional 297,381 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $13,444,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,602,000 after acquiring an additional 201,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $7,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 3,290 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total value of $364,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,553 shares in the company, valued at $948,271.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 3,290 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total value of $364,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,271.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 5,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $582,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,158,113.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,873 shares of company stock worth $5,681,957. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PATK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on PATK

Patrick Industries Price Performance

Patrick Industries stock opened at $115.29 on Tuesday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.57 and a 52-week high of $123.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.99 and a 200-day moving average of $92.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $781.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.97 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.79%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.