Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,978 shares during the quarter. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet comprises approximately 1.8% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $21,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,239,000 after acquiring an additional 40,819 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 831,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,177,000 after purchasing an additional 359,371 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 764,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,968,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 383.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 58,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 46,658 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $79.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.51. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.93 and a 52-week high of $84.38.

Insider Activity

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.39 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,874. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

