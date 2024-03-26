Tributary Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the period. Franklin Electric comprises 1.9% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Franklin Electric worth $22,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 10,366 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total transaction of $1,036,185.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,993 shares in the company, valued at $15,493,100.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Electric Trading Down 0.8 %

FELE opened at $104.28 on Tuesday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.61 and a 12 month high of $107.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.26 and a 200 day moving average of $93.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $472.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.