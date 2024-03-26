Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $24.79 Million Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 441,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the quarter. Moelis & Company makes up about 2.1% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $24,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 380.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 230.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 31.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

NYSE MC opened at $55.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -153.75 and a beta of 1.35. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $33.87 and a one year high of $58.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.19.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is -666.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Eric Cantor sold 17,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $939,278.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,302,393.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moelis & Company news, Vice Chairman Eric Cantor sold 17,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $939,278.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,302,393.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $55,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 375,185 shares of company stock valued at $20,130,225. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moelis & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

Further Reading

