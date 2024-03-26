Tributary Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 214,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the period. ICF International accounts for approximately 2.4% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ICF International were worth $28,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICFI. EAM Investors LLC raised its stake in ICF International by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 21,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 11,752 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICF International in the third quarter worth $202,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 63.9% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 336,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,593,000 after acquiring an additional 130,995 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in ICF International by 7.6% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICF International

In other news, CEO John Wasson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,705. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $372,408.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,938.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Wasson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,400 shares of company stock worth $1,053,783. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICF International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI opened at $148.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.04 and its 200-day moving average is $136.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 0.60. ICF International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.18 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $478.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.75 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 13.94%. ICF International’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICFI. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ICF International from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of ICF International from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.75.

ICF International Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

