Sanchez Wealth Management Group Has $374,000 Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial makes up about 0.1% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 218,199.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,577,580,000 after acquiring an additional 95,148,049 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $217,799,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $117,183,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in LPL Financial by 1,732.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 568,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,055,000 after acquiring an additional 537,272 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 27.3% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,772,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,833,000 after acquiring an additional 380,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total transaction of $2,563,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,131,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total transaction of $2,563,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,131,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total transaction of $9,277,457.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,798,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,151 shares of company stock worth $15,911,088. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $262.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $255.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.00 and a 52-week high of $274.35.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.68%. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LPLA shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $300.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.73.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

