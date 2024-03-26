Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Bought by Sanchez Wealth Management Group

Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,804 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 8,789.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 148.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $12.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average is $11.30.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

