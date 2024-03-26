Thompson Investment Management Inc. Acquires 5,505 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Bausch Health Companies worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 14,908 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 82,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHC. StockNews.com upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

BHC opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.99.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 5,147.48% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

