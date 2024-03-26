Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Trimmed by Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 5.0% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $18,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $444.76 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $304.77 and a 1 year high of $449.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $431.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

