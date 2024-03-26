Interface, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:TILE)

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the textile maker on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Interface has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.1% annually over the last three years. Interface has a dividend payout ratio of 3.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Interface Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TILE stock opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.98. Interface has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $18.47.

Institutional Trading of Interface

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.16 million. Interface had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Interface will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TILE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Interface by 228.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 407.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Interface during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the first quarter worth $87,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on TILE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Interface from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Interface from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

About Interface

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

