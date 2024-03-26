InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.226 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
InvenTrust Properties has a payout ratio of 860.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect InvenTrust Properties to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.0%.
InvenTrust Properties Trading Down 0.8 %
IVT stock opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.97. InvenTrust Properties has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 306.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.04.
About InvenTrust Properties
InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.
