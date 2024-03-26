InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.226 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

InvenTrust Properties has a payout ratio of 860.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect InvenTrust Properties to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.0%.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

InvenTrust Properties Trading Down 0.8 %

IVT stock opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.97. InvenTrust Properties has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 306.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InvenTrust Properties

About InvenTrust Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,169,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,167,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,161,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth $20,038,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 776,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,016,000 after purchasing an additional 485,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.