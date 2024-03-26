PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$26.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of C$20.41 and a 12 month high of C$26.90.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$136.60 million during the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 47.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.9411115 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Director Leanne M. Bellegarde sold 6,650 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.78, for a total transaction of C$171,437.00. In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Director Glenn Mcnamara bought 12,800 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$23.28 per share, with a total value of C$297,999.36. Also, Director Leanne M. Bellegarde sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.78, for a total value of C$171,437.00. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PSK shares. Raymond James cut their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. ATB Capital raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. CIBC cut their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.00 price objective on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$26.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.