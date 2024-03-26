Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Benchmark Electronics has raised its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years. Benchmark Electronics has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of BHE stock opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.62. Benchmark Electronics has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $31.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $691.35 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 2,411.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 467,028 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 834,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,261,000 after purchasing an additional 444,075 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $7,897,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,052,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,562,000 after acquiring an additional 216,934 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,066,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,834,000 after acquiring an additional 215,272 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Stories

