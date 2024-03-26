Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Extendicare Stock Performance

TSE:EXE opened at C$7.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.48. Extendicare has a 12-month low of C$5.75 and a 12-month high of C$7.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$632.02 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Leede Jones Gable raised their price target on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.88.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

