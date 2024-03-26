E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF) Announces $3.75 Quarterly Dividend

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 3.75 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $15.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

E-L Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ELF opened at C$1,070.00 on Tuesday. E-L Financial has a 12 month low of C$848.00 and a 12 month high of C$1,070.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1,035.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$981.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The firm has a market cap of C$3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.83.

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The insurance provider reported C$132.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$335.00 million during the quarter. E-L Financial had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 34.70%. Equities research analysts predict that E-L Financial will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About E-L Financial

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, pooled funds, limited partnerships, and other private and investment companies.

