Thompson Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,905 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 37.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 107.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 4.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of BLD opened at $435.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.66. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $184.50 and a one year high of $441.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $393.80 and its 200-day moving average is $327.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.09. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLD. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BLD

TopBuild Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.