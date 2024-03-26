iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 402,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 18.0% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $66,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Evergreen Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,260,000 after acquiring an additional 35,110 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $175.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.25 and its 200-day moving average is $160.64. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $177.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

