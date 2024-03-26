United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,816 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,383,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,506,819,000 after acquiring an additional 43,715 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $624,121,000 after acquiring an additional 170,958 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $586,415,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $651,113,000 after acquiring an additional 23,805 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $793.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $572.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on United Rentals

United Rentals Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE URI opened at $704.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $653.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $540.20. The company has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.15 and a 1-year high of $732.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.44%.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.