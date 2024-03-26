Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 5,845 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,845 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.16% of NV5 Global worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in NV5 Global by 148.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in NV5 Global by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 75.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NV5 Global Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NVEE stock opened at $96.02 on Tuesday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.30 and a fifty-two week high of $119.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.30. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.08). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,211,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 2,459 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $244,744.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,542 shares in the company, valued at $352,535.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,705 shares in the company, valued at $7,211,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,459 shares of company stock worth $919,864 over the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

NV5 Global Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

