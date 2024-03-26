Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires 176 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.2% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $345.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $237.32 and a fifty-two week high of $348.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.01.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

