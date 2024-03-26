Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 107.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,250,362. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,192.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,384. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $670.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $573.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $603.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $563.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $519.15.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 10.10%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

