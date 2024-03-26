Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys 323 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Airbnb by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Airbnb by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,268,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,742,000 after acquiring an additional 273,191 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in Airbnb by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 316,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,227,000 after acquiring an additional 23,716 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 86,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after buying an additional 39,452 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ABNB opened at $167.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $108.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,623,753. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,623,753. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $369,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 156,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,057,921.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,000,719 shares of company stock valued at $145,892,538 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

