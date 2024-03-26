Simon Quick Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Rollins by 0.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,248,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,752,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 4.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 19.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 24.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Rollins Price Performance

Rollins stock opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.92. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.63. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Rollins had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The firm had revenue of $754.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $230,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,422.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $230,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,422.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,824 shares of company stock worth $994,558 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

