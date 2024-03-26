Thompson Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,328 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CFG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CFG stock opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average of $29.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.36. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $36.18.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 54.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $151,198.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

