Thompson Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 620.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,681 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 171.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 30.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 148.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $62.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.72. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $112.44.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $818.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Jorge A. Caballero acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,421.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jorge A. Caballero bought 2,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Caroline Grace bought 17,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $991,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,449.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 26,626 shares of company stock worth $1,516,899. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

