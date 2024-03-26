Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,431 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Steelcase worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 74,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 38,252 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,322,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,944,000 after purchasing an additional 145,328 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 46,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 20,187 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,505,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 3rd quarter valued at $880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Stock Performance

NYSE:SCS opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.08. Steelcase Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $14.54.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $775.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

